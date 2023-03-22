Serie A club willing to part ways with Chelsea target and sign Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as his replacement - Reports

Serie A outfit AS Roma are reportedly contemplating parting ways with Chelsea target Tammy Abraham and bringing in Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino as a free agent.

According to Calciomercato.com, Abraham, who scored in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final in the 2021-22 season, has fallen out of favor in Rome. The Englishman has scored only seven times in 36 appearances in all competitions this season and does not have Jose Mourinho’s unwavering trust anymore.

It has been claimed that Abraham wants to return to the Premier League, and Roma are prepared to sell him for around €40-45 million. Chelsea, who sold Abraham to Roma for a similar fee in 2021, are interested in bringing him back. There is an €80 million purchase clause in Abraham’s contract — a sum significantly higher than Roma’s asking price.

As per the aforementioned report, if Chelsea want to bring Abraham back to Stamford Bridge, they will have the edge in negotiations. It is believed that they could use Romelu Lukaku, whose future is up in the air, as a bargaining chip to get Abraham. The 25-year-old, however, is not Chelsea’s primary target, with their eyes set on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Apart from Chelsea, Aston Villa are the other Premier League club interested in Abraham. The England international has already played for the Villans, scoring 26 times in 40 games in the 2018-19 season.

With Abraham closing in on a summer exit, Roma have their eyes on two players, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Liverpool’s Firmino. Both players will be out of contract in June 2023, making it a financially viable move for Roma.

Firmino has been in decent form for Liverpool this season. The Brazilian has played 29 times in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing five assists. Overall, Firmino has featured in 356 games for the Reds since 2015, scoring 108 times and claiming 79 assists.

Liverpool will not trigger Arthur Melo’s purchase option

Jurgen Klopp’s side brought Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus last summer, hoping to add depth to their midfield. Unfortunately, the Brazilian has not managed to attain that objective, spending time on the touchline due to injuries.

Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as expected — he's returning to Juventus. Buy option clause won't be triggered.

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the inevitable, claiming that the Reds will not activate Arthur’s purchase option. He said:

“Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as expected — he’s returning to Juventus. Buy option clause won’t be triggered.”

Formerly a Barcelona player, Arthur has only played four matches for the Merseysiders this season, with two of them coming for the U21 team in Premier League 2. The Brazil international is yet to play his first Premier League game for the Anfield outfit.

