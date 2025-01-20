Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga. They are looking to sign reinforcements in defense to deal with potential absences.

Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out for this season due to their ACL injuries. As per journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via GOAL), Manchester City are looking to sign left-back Andrea Cambiaso this January. They are willing to pay around €70 million with his contract expiring in 2029.

Hence, Juventus will need reinforcements but will also have the funds to arrange them. They have identified Chilwell and Veiga as their targets. Chilwell has played just 45 minutes this season after Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said that the Englishman could leave last summer. Veiga, meanwhile, has made 18 appearances across competitions this season, contributing two goals and one assist.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing Veiga this January. However, they want a loan move while the west London side will only accept a permanent transfer. The Portuguese full-back's contract expires in 2031.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opens up on Renato Veiga's exit links

The Blues signed Renato Veiga from FC Basel last summer for a reported fee of €14 million. He has played in a number of positions for Chelsea this season, be it centre-back, left-back, or even defensive midfielder. He has now been linked with a move away this January.

In a recent press conference, Enzo Maresca was asked about the speculation about Veiga's future, with Borussia Dortmund interested. He said (via Eurosport):

"I'm not aware that there is an agreement for Renato. Yesterday he was here working, today he will be working, so he's our player. We'll see if something happens.

We bought Renato from Basel, he arrived and played well in different positions and allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life. Even if he was not playing in his position [centre back], probably him playing for [the] international team means the position he is playing he is doing well.

"We are happy all players go to the international team, especially young players who join Chelsea; play in four or five different positions and gets the chance to play in the national team. We're very proud of that."

Along with Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi has also been linked with a move away from Chelsea this season. Juventus, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing him.

