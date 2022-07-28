Sevilla identify PSG defender as ideal replacement for Barcelona-bound Jules Kounde - Reports

Sevilla are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Thilo Kehrer in an attempt to replace Barcelona-bound Jules Kounde, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Sevilla were resigned to losing Kounde, who they signed from Bordeaux in 2019, this summer. However, they have had to wait until the end of July to resolve the France international's future.

Kounde has been at the center of a transfer tug-of-war between Barcelona and Chelsea in recent weeks. The Blaugrana have finally emerged victorious in the race to sign the defender, with a €55 million deal in place.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the signing of defender Jules Kounde after agreeing a fee of around €55 million with Sevilla, sources told @samuelmarsden and @moillorens Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the signing of defender Jules Kounde after agreeing a fee of around €55 million with Sevilla, sources told @samuelmarsden and @moillorens. https://t.co/VvPe3MNEjo

Having agreed to sell Kounde to the Catalans, Sevilla have now turned their attention towards signing a replacement. It appears they have already identified the ideal candidate to fill the void that would be left by the 23-year-old.

According to the aforementioned source, the La Liga club are working on a deal to sign Kehrer from PSG. They have reportedly been trying to convince the centre-back of the transfer for some time now.

Relevo @relevo



El Sevilla trabaja en el fichaje del central del PSG, que busca una salida para jugar el Mundial.



Le queda un año de contrato y eso lo pone a tiro.



El club lleva tiempo trabajando en la operación para convencerlo.



✍️ Kherer, opción número 1 por KoundéEl Sevilla trabaja en el fichaje del central del PSG, que busca una salida para jugar el Mundial.Le queda un año de contrato y eso lo pone a tiro.El club lleva tiempo trabajando en la operación para convencerlo.✍️ @samuelsonsilva Kherer, opción número 1 por Koundé📌 El Sevilla trabaja en el fichaje del central del PSG, que busca una salida para jugar el Mundial.📌 Le queda un año de contrato y eso lo pone a tiro.📌 El club lleva tiempo trabajando en la operación para convencerlo.✍️ @samuelsonsilva https://t.co/KGzJL4T9LU

Kehrer joined the Parisians from German outfit Schalke for €37 million in the summer of 2018. He has since gone on to make 128 appearances across all competitions for the club, helping them win seven trophies.

However, the 25-year-old currently finds himself behind Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe in the pecking order. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, he is keen to secure regular playing time next season.

The Germany international is thus open to a move away from PSG this summer, as per the report. The fact that he has less than a year remaining on his deal with the Ligue 1 champions makes him an attractive target for Sevilla.

It is worth noting that Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Kehrer this summer. However, the Blues, who are still in the market for a centre-back, turned down the opportunity.

How have Barcelona and PSG fared in the transfer market?

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen so far and are on course to add Kounde to their ranks.

PSG, on the other hand, have made two major additions to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have roped in Vitinha and Nordi Mukiele from FC Porto and RB Leipzig respectively, while Nuno Mendes' loan move has been made permanent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far