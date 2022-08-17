Super-agent Jorge Mendes involved in talks as PSG attacker looks to seal exit: Reports

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been involved in negotiations to try and push through an exit for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi, as per Mercato.

Mendes is reportedly serving as an intermediary in the potential departure of Icardi from PSG.

The Portuguese is also the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo and was behind Jules Kounde's move from Sevilla to Barcelona.

Sevilla are the side of whom Mendes is attempting to secure a move for Icardi.

The Argentinian forward is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes and has been offered to Julen Lopetegui's side.

Lopetegui may be looking for more depth in his attack, which boasts the likes of Rafa Mir and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The former Inter Milan striker will likely be handed more first-team opportunities at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Icardi has to contend with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Frances.

The trio are far ahead of him in the pecking order under Christophe Galtier.

The Argentine has two years left on his current deal and he made 30 appearances for PSG last season, scoring five goals.

Sevilla aren't the only side being touted with a move for the striker as Manchester United are also reportedly interested.

PSG need to part ways with Icardi

The Argentine needs to be moved on this summer

Icardi joined PSG from Inter in 2020 for £45 million but has wholly failed to hit the form that preceded him at the San Siro.

The striker bagged 124 goals in 219 appearances for the Nerazzurri but off-the-field issues would plague the latter stages of his spell with the Serie A giants.

The Argentine was always going to have a more difficult time breaking into PSG's starting XI given the number of attacking options at the club.

The arrival of Messi last summer only further jeopardized his place in the XI and he is on the fringes of first-team football.

The Ligue 1 champions should consider cutting their losses on the striker this summer as it will benefit all parties involved.

Icardi can reignite his somewhat stagnating career, potentially at Sevilla or Manchester United, who could do with more firepower.

At Old Trafford, there is still uncertainty over the future of Ronaldo, who has reportedly asked to leave the club.

If United need a goalscoring replacement, they need not look any further than Icardi.

