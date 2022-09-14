Super agent Jorge Mendes wanted 22-year-old Chelsea target to move to PSG this summer: Reports

Super agent Jorge Mendes wanted to secure a move for Chelsea target Rafael Leao to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this past summer, as per Le 10 Sport.

Mendes alongside PSG director Luis Campos, pushed for Leao to join the Parisians.

The duo worked together in overseeing the signings of Portuguese trio Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, and Nuno Mendes.

Campos discovered Leao while the forward was playing for Primeira Liga side Sporting CP in 2018.

The new PSG advisor wanted the young striker to come and play with Kylian Mbappe in a tantalizing attack.

However, the reigning Ligue 1 champions were not the only side Mendes attempted to lure Leao to.

Chelsea were also potential suitors and were in stark need of attacking reinforcement.

The Blues had lost club-record signing Romelu Lukaku who returned to Inter Milan on a season long loan. They also sold Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig for £18 million.

Despite this, Leao remains at the San Siro and has impressed at the start of the new season with three goals and four assists in seven appearances.

He has become one of Europe's most exciting forwards at AC Milan. The young Portuguese striker bagged 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances last season.

Leao has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or for his incredible past campaign in which he helped Milan lift the Serie A title.

However, the Rossoneri are keen to extend Leao's contract and are considering offering a salary of around €7 million. He has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro.

The Portuguese recently told DAZN (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m happy with AC Milan and I want to make history here. I’m really loving my life with this club since three years. My lawyers are already in direct contact with the club (Over a renewal)."

Chelsea interested in PSG director Campos

Boehly wants Campos at Stamford Bridge

Campos may have worked with Mendes to try and sign Leao for PSG but the advisor may be headed to west London.

Reports claim that there is serious interest in the former LOSC Lille director from Chelsea for him to work alongside new manager Graham Potter.

Campos has earned huge plaudits for his recruitment and his signings at the Parc des Princes this past summer give merit to this.

The likes of Vitinha and Mendes have become first-team regulars under Christophe Galtier.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants a new head of recruitment and they don't come better than Campos.

Leao's future may be of interest should Campos head to Stamford Bridge with the need for a young striker still obvious despite the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

