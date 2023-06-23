Thomas Tuchel has asked Bayern Munich to monitor Barcelona star's situation - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked the Bundesliga champions to keep tabs on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, De Jong has been added to Tuchel's transfer shortlist. The Bavarians are said to be monitoring his situation at Camp Nou.

De Jong was the subject of intense speculation over his future last summer when his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag wanted to sign him for Manchester United. However, the Dutchman was adamant that he wanted to remain with Barcelona and he did so.

However, the 25-year-old wasn't always a starter under Xavi at Camp Nou last season. He started 35 of 43 games across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

De Jong was part of the Barcelona side that won their first La Liga title since 2019. His future has certainly seemed to lie in Catalonia with the Blaugrana.

The Dutch international recently came out and spoke about speculation from last summer over a potential departure. He stated:

"The club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

De Jong is regarded as one of Europe's best ball-playing midfielders with a superb range of passing. Tuchel was intriguingly linked with the former Ajax midfielder when United were pursuing him.

Reports claimed that the German coach was pushing for his former employers Chelsea to complete a deal for the Dutchman. It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants would be persuaded into a sale. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €75 million and has three years left on his contract.

Tuchel wanted to become either Barcelona or Real Madrid boss before Bayern appointment

Tuchel was pondering a managerial role in Spain.

Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena in March and guided the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title. He left his former club Chelsea last September and took his time in choosing his next destination.

Sky Germany reported in January that the German coach was undergoing Spanish lessons in view of potentially becoming either Barcelona or Real Madrid manager. He was waiting to see if any of the two El Clasico rivals' managerial jobs became vacant.

That didn't happen with Xavi winning the La Liga title with Barca and Carlo Ancelotti winning the Copa del Rey with Los Blancos. Yet, Tuchel seemingly wanted to try a new challenge having coached in Germany, England, and France.

The German has won the Champions League with Chelsea, and the Ligue 1 title twice with Paris Saint-Germain. He also won the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund alongside his Bundesliga triumph with Bayern.

