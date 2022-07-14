Thomas Tuchel explains project at Stamford Bridge during phone conversation with Chelsea target: Reports

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly reached out to PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to explain his project at Chelsea.

According to Foot Mercato, the Blues boss called the 26-year-old and chatted to him for several minutes to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel explained that he wants Kimpembe to play alongside former Parisian defender Thiago Silva and the London club's imminent new signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea are in talks with PSG to sign Presnel Kimpembe as a second central defender after signing Kalidou Koulibaly, reports @David_Ornstein Chelsea are in talks with PSG to sign Presnel Kimpembe as a second central defender after signing Kalidou Koulibaly, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/KRWbLlufhQ

Kimpembe appears to be a top target for the Premier League outfit. However, the French international is happy at the Ligue 1 champions and has dreamed about winning the Champions League with his current side.

If the centre-back were to depart the French capital this summer, he would prioritize a move to England, with the report claiming that talks have already taken place between Chelsea and the Parisians.

Juventus have also been named as a club interested in buying the highly-rated defender, who new PSG football advisor Luis Campos isn't averse to selling this summer.

Since joining PSG's youth team in 2005, Kimpembe made his senior debut in 2014 and has made 221 appearances for the club. The Frenchman, whose current contract at the Parc des Princes runs until 2024, played 41 times last season as his team regained the Ligue 1 title.

Pys @CFCPys Concrete negotiation ongoing between Luis Campos and Todd Boehly, Kimpembe is really close to joining Chelsea and so is Ake. ( #CFC Concrete negotiation ongoing between Luis Campos and Todd Boehly, Kimpembe is really close to joining Chelsea and so is Ake. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Concrete negotiation ongoing between Luis Campos and Todd Boehly, Kimpembe is really close to joining Chelsea and so is Ake. ( @FabrizioRomano ) #CFC https://t.co/cP9eNI0WKs

Pundit believes Chelsea should pursue younger alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Sky Sports, the Blues are close to completing the signing of imposing Napoli centre-back Koulibaly on a four-year contract, who has gained a reputation as one of the leading defenders in European football.

However, former Scotland international Craig Burley believes that the money the two-time European champions are spending on the 31-year-old could be used elsewhere on a younger target.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Koulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning - then will fly to Los Angeles.Koulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning - then will fly to Los Angeles. 🚨🔵 #CFCKoulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/e5exnkB2R7

Burley mentioned Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is nine years younger than the Senegal captain.

The pundit told ESPN (as per The Chelsea Chronicle):

“A very good defender, a big, powerful guy, with a lot of experience. On the other side of the coin, although De Ligt has a lot of experience, going in there alongside Thiago Silva will be invaluable. I think ultimately he would be the better long-term signing for Chelsea if they could get it done.”

Koulibaly has played 317 times for Napoli since arriving from Belgian side Genk in 2014 and will captain his country Senegal at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

