Todd Boehly baffled by Chelsea signing and thinks club should have got Real Madrid man instead - Reports 

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly believes the Blues should have signed Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni instead of Saul Niguez last season, as per Sport.

The west Londoners secured the signing of Saul from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan last summer but the Spaniard's spell was unconvincing.

The midfielder managed 23 appearances with one goal to his name and has returned to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Boehly is said to have been left baffled by the decision to sign the Atleti man ahead of then-AS Monaco midfielder Tchouameni.

A deal was struck for Saul due to reservations from former sporting director Marina Granovskaia over the signing of Tchouameni.

She was of the opinion that the French youngster would not be a first-team player at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

Tchouameni has flourished for Real Madrid since arriving from Monaco this summer for £72 million. He has made eight appearances, contributing two assists.

The midfield situation at Stamford Bridge is one of interest with the futures of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho uncertain.

Both players' contracts expire at the end of the season and they have been linked with moves abroad.

Kante is a reportedly a Paris Saint-Germain target and the Ligue 1 giants have plans to sign him as a free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, Jorginho could be headed for a return to Serie A with Juventus reportedly potential suitors.

Chelsea sign another stop-gap midfielder in Denis Zakaria

Zakaria has joined the Blues on loan (pic via Chelsea Chronicle)

Chelsea have signed another midfielder on loan this summer in Juventus' Zakaria.

The Swiss international had endured a difficult time at the Allianz Stadium following a £7.74 million move from Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

He made 15 appearances for Juve, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

Zakaria appeared to not feature in Massimiliano Allegri's plans and as a result was allowed to join the Blues.

However, his loan move holds similarities to that of Saul's signing last season.

That is not to say that Zakaria won't have success at Stamford Bridge but his arrival certainly appears to have been a panic buy.

The transfer occurred on deadline day with a number of midfield targets having been turned away including Ajax's Edson Alvarez.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Chelsea submitted a £43m bid but Ajax want to keep Alvarez after selling Antony to Manchester United this morning... Chelsea's move for Edson Alvarez currently in doubtChelsea submitted a £43m bid but Ajax want to keep Alvarez after selling Antony to Manchester United this morning... Chelsea's move for Edson Alvarez currently in doubt 😬Chelsea submitted a £43m bid but Ajax want to keep Alvarez after selling Antony to Manchester United this morning... https://t.co/HhzVm2hIB7

A long-term solution to Chelsea's midfield dilemma has yet to be found and the loan signings keep on coming in the middle of the park.

Zakaria's deal does include a £30 million buy option so if the Swiss midfielder impresses then Graham Potter's side may be favoring a permanent switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far