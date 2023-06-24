Tottenham eye surprise move to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Juventus center-back Gleison Bremer, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Bremer, 26, joined Juventus from Torino for a deal worth up to €50 million last summer. The defender instantly became an important player for the Bianconeri, making 43 appearances across competitions. He helped the team keep 19 clean sheets and also bagged five goals and one assist in his first season at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazil international is contracted to the Serie A giants till 2027 and is said to be happy in Turin. However, there are suggestions that Juventus could be tempted to cash in on the center-back this summer due to financial constraints.

Juventus' revenue has taken a massive hit after they were found guilty of capital gains violation last month. They were docked 10 points in Serie A as punishment and hence had to settle for a seventh-place finish, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri are now expected to offload some of their players as they look to navigate the situation. According to the aforementioned source, they will try to balance the books by selling others before considering Bremer's exit. Clubs interested in the Brazilian could thus have to wait until later in the window to step up their interest in him.

Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring Bremer's situation in Italy, as per the report. The center-back has been on Spurs' radar since his time at Torino. The north London giants are now thinking of making a move for him.

Spurs are reportedly keen to bring in a new central defender as they look to back new manager Ange Postecoglou. They have been credited with an interest in Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba has also been mooted as an option.

While Bremer is the latest player linked with a move to Tottenham, it's worth noting that there are also other clubs interested in him. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly prepared to launch a move for the former Torino star if he becomes available.

Manchester United have third bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount rejected

Mason Mount is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after it emerged that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. It has put several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, on alert. However, Manchester United has emerged as favorites to sign the midfielder as he favors a move to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a deal so far. Their third offer worth £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons was rejected by the London giants on Friday (June 23), according to The Athletic. The Blues reportedly want £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons.

There, though, is a willingness from Chelsea to find an agreement soon as they are prepared to meet Manchester United to reach a compromise. Should things go to plan Mount will soon join the Red Devils. The Blues, meanwhile, are working on the sale of other players, including Kai Havertz, as they look to balance their books after spending £600 million since last summer.

