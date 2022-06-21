"We will be forced to sell" - PSG and Chelsea receive boost as club CEO opens door for transfer 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Inter Milan could be open to the prospect of selling Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea target Milan Skriniar.

The Nerazzurri's CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently claimed that Inter could be 'forced to sell' a centre-back this summer. The Italian giants are in a dire financial situation and could therefore be forced to part ways with some of their prized assets this summer.

The Blues are eager to sign a top-quality defender to replace Antonio Rudiger, who will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30 and join Real Madrid.

As per Simon Phillips (via Chelsea News), the Blues are interested in signing Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian defender helped Inter Milan win its first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign, and finish as runners-up in Serie A last season.

His tenacity, physicality, and leadership qualities make him the ideal replacement for Rudiger at Stamford Bridge. Giuseppe Marotta believes it is 'certainly easier to replace a centre-back than a striker'. This has opened the door to a potential move away from the San Siro for Skriniar.

"Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Skriniar with chances to leave the club: "It's certainly easier to replace a centre back than a striker, probably we will be forced to sell someone in that position," tells Radio Rai. Paris Saint-Germain want Skriniar, race still open," said Romano on Twitter.

PSG are also rumored to be interested in signing the 27-year-old. The French giants were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by Real Madrid largely due to their defensive frailties. They will therefore be keen to sign a world-class defender.

Chelsea could switch focus to Alessandro Bastoni if they fail to beat PSG in race to sign Milan Skriniar.

According to Sky Sport Italia (via Sempreinter) PSG have had a second bid worth €65 million for Milan Skriniar rejected by Inter Milan. The Italian giants are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of €80 million for the Slovakian defender.

PSG are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford Inter's valuation of the 27-year-old and could therefore return with an improved offer, which could put them ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Milan Skriniar.

This could result in the Blues switching focus to Skriniar's Inter Milan teammate Alessandro Bastoni. As per the Standard, the Nerazzurri are willing to sell the 23-year-old this summer. Chelsea could, however, face stiff competition from Tottenham for the defender.

