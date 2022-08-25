West Ham United have £42 million bid rejected for Arsenal and Manchester City target - Reports

West Ham United have had a £42 million bid rejected by Olympique Lyonnais for Arsenal and Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta, as per L'Equipe.

The Hammers have made a torrid start to the season, losing all three of their opening games and are sitting rock bottom of the Premier League.

It appears David Moyes is eager to bring more quality to the middle of the park and is eyeing a move for Lyon's Paqueta.

The Brazilian's stock has risen at the Groupama Stadium with European sides showing an interest.

Arsenal and Manchester City both reportedly held an interest in the midfielder earlier this summer.

However, West Ham United have made their own concrete interest with a £42 million bid that has been subsequently rejected by Lyon.

Paqueta impressed last season, making 44 appearances and scoring 11 goals whilst contributing seven assists.

The former AC Milan midfielder has earned 33 international caps and boasts enticing midfield versatility.

The Brazilian can play as an attacking midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, a frotman and has even been used in a winger's role before.

Arsenal director Edu ruled out a move for Paqueta despite lauding his talents. Speaking back in late July, he said:

"I’m very respectful when I talk about Lucas. I’m a guy who likes him a lot. I’ve always liked him since my time with Brazil’s national team."

He continued,

"He’s had a great season; he was considered the best (overseas) player in the French league. But today, there really isn’t any kind of talk; there’s only my admiration for the player, because the squad today is, in the position he plays, I think we’re very well served in this regard."

West Ham United manager Moyes confirms bid for Arsenal target Paqueta

Moyes is a fan of the midfielder

West Ham United boss Moyes needs to move quick if he wants to secure a deal for Paqueta with just ten days left in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers boss has praised the Brazilian whilst confirming a bid was placed.

He told reporters prior to his side's trip to Viborg in the UEFA Europa Conference League (via BBC Sport):

"He can play as a number 10, an eight, and he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good. Pedigree doesn't always guarantee that it works, but you would hope that it helps towards him possibly getting better."

