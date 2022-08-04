Wolves join Everton in race to sign 28-year-old Chelsea attacker: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who is also wanted by Everton, according to Sky Sports News.

Chelsea signed Batshuayi from Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille for £33 million in the summer of 2016. However, the move has not gone according to plan for both the club and the player.

Batshuayi has amassed just 77 appearances for the Blues despite being on their books for six years. He has also spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas in the last four-and-a-half years.

Thomas Tuchel recently suggested that the 28-year-old could be a part of his squad for the 2022-23 season. However, a move away from Stamford Bridge remains a strong possibility for him.

Frank Lampard's Everton have been credited with an interest in signing Batshuayi this summer. They have opened talks over a permanent deal for the striker, according to football.london.

The Toffees, though, could now face competition for the Belgium international's signing. The player has emerged as a transfer target for Wolves, according to the aforementioned source.

Bruno Lage's side have prioritized signing a new striker after Raul Jimenez suffered an injury during pre-season. The Mexico international has damaged his Medial Collateral Ligament and is set to miss several weeks.

Batshuayi is thus said to be under consideration at Molineux ahead of the new season. However, Wolves would prefer to sign the Belgian on a season-long loan, as per the report.

Apart from the Chelsea forward, the Wanderers appear to have other players on their shortlist. Bordeaux frontman Ui-jo Hwang is said to be an option for the Premier League club.

It now remains to be seen if Wolves intend to step up their interest in Batshuayi. It is also unclear whether the player prefers to secure a loan move or a permanent exit this summer.

Chelsea exploring their own options to strengthen attack

Chelsea have allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan this summer. They still have Timo Werner, Armando Broja and Kai Havertz as options to lead the line when the season begins.

Werner could yet move away from Stamford Bridge, with RB Leipzig interested in re-signing him. Regardless, Tuchel's side are looking at options to strengthen their options in attack, as per Sky Sports News.

The London giants have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay. They have also been linked with a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko.

