Xavi handed massive boost as Barcelona star returns to training - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has been handed a boost, as Sergio Busquets has returned to training after recovering from an ankle injury. The veteran Spaniard has missed the Blaugrana's two games. He was absent in the 1-0 win over Villarreal and 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs first leg.

The second leg of their clash with the Red Devils is set to take place on Thursday (February 23). According to Spanish journalist Marcelo Bechler, Busquets is expected to be part of the squad for the Old Trafford game.

The Barcelona midfielder has been training with the group on Saturday (February 18). He may even make Xavi's squad for their league game against Cadiz on Sunday (February 19).

Busquets has made 27 appearances across competitions this season, providing an assist. In his absence, Xavi has used a midfield four of Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Gavi and Pedri.

The latter two may miss the trip to Old Trafford, with Gavi suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg. Meanwhile, Pedri sustained a quadriceps injury in the draw with Manchester United. He may reportedly be out for three to four weeks.

Hence, Busquets' return has come at a vital point for Barcelona as they deal with the likely absence of the young midfield duo. Xavi's side are top of La Liga, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid after 21 games.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola comments on Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan's future

Ilkay Gundogan's future at Manchester City is uncertain.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season. The midfielder's agent was spotted meeting Blaugrana director Jordi Cruyff, but director of football Mateu Alemany played down the importance of the meeting.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are still touted with interest in Gundogan alongside Bayern Munich. City boss Guardiola says it's up to Gundogan to make a decision on his future. He said (via 90min):

"The club knows it, and it is a question for him and his agent. What is going to happen, I’m pretty sure, is going to be good for him."

He added:

"Really we want how he is behaving, how he has behaved all his life in Manchester, but what is going to happen? This kind of things belongs to the club and the player."

Gundogan has made 31 appearances across competitions thiss eason, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists. He joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for €27 million.

