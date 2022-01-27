Arsenal pushing hard to complete 2 signings in the January transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are working to make new additions to their squad before the winter transfer window slams shut on Monday, according to The Daily Express.

The Gunners were bracing for a busy transfer window ahead of January. However, with just four more days remaining this month, Mikel Arteta's side are yet to make a signing, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari are the only outgoings.

Arsenal identified centre-forward as a position that needed strengthening ahead of the winter transfer window. They worked hard on a deal for Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, but appear to have lost to Juventus in the race for his signature.

Despite the setback in their pursuit for Vlahovic, the north London giants are looking to bolster their roster. The Gunners could bring in a new goalkeeper and a midfielder before the end of the month.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal are confident about acquiring the services of USA international Matt Turner from MLS outfit New England Revolution. Arteta's side have not made much progress in their attempts to sign the goalkeeper since making an opening offer last week, but they remain hopeful of landing him.

Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman Breaking news!!



have put in a strong bid for Breaking news!! @Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS

Arsenal linked with several players

Signing a new goalkeeper is not Arsenal's top priority in this transfer window. The Gunners could prioritise a central midfielder after missing out on Vlahovic.

The Premier League club have held talks over a loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Arthur. Juventus, though, are reluctant to sanction a move for the 25-year-old without bringing in a replacement.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes too. However, Newcastle United are apparently the frontrunners to acquire the midfielder from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is another Gunners target. However, it remains to be seen if they step up their interest in the 23-year-old before transfer deadline day.

Apart from Arthur, Guimaraes and Luiz, the Gunners are also admirers of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. Wolves man Ruben Neves was linked with a move to north London last summer as well.

In attack, Arteta's side have reportedly identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak and Jonathan David as alternatives for Vlahovic. They have also been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid frontman Luka Jovic on loan.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Premier League club could potentially make more than two signings this month. That could depend on who leaves in the coming days, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno of interest to several clubs.

Edited by Bhargav