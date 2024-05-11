Barcelona to battle Real Madrid and PSG for Brazilian defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to tussle with La Liga champions Real Madrid and Ligue 1 winners PSG for the services of Pedro Lima. The Brazilian right-back plies his trade for Sport Recife in Campeanto Brasileiro Serie B, the Brazilian second division.

The 17-year-old Lima has displayed composure and promise beyond his tender years, attracting attention from a host of European giants. AS (via Barca Universal) has reported interest from the aforementioned three clubs as well as Serie A giants Juventus.

Regarded as one of the country's top up-and-coming stars, Lima could be a a solid addition at most clubs, especially Barca, considering the uncertain future of the on-loan Joao Cancelo.

Joao Marcelo Barros, the head of Sport Recife’s management committee, has confirmed interest from many European bigwigs but added that the club has not received any 'concrete offers' (as per Barca Universal):

“We have already been contacted by several European giants. We know of many who are following him, but there are no concrete offers. Nothing has been formalised yet.

“Now, we have no doubt that Pedro Lima is going to be one of the big names in Brazilian football in the coming years."

Considering Barca's well-documented financial woes, a move for Lima could be complicated, considering the other clubs in the fray.

What's next for Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG have had contrasting seasons. Unlike the two other clubs, the Blaugrana are set to endure a trophyless campaign.

After falling to Madrid in the Supercopa Espana and getting ousted from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona squandered a 4-2 aggregate advantage at home to fall to PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Last week, Xavi's side fell 4-2 at Girona, which confirmed Los Blancos as the Spanish champions for a record-extending 36th time. Carlo Ancelotti's side are also into the UEFA Champions League final after seeing off Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate, including a last-gasp come-from-behind 2-1 second-leg home win last week.

Meanwhile, PSG won the Ligue 1 title, but their hopes of a continental treble were dashed by Borussia Dortmund, who beat them 1-0 home and away to book a Champions League final with 14-time champions Los Blancos.

The Parisians, though, are into the Coupe de France final, where they take Olympique Lyon on May 25. Luis Enrique's side also won the Trophee des Champions earlier this year.