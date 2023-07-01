Barcelona are reportedly worried about Luis Enrique taking over at PSG. They reckon Enrique could try to lure Gavi away from the club this summer.

As per El Nacional, PSG are ready to offer a blank cheque to Gavi to join them this summer. Enrique has been a big fan of the midfielder and sees him as a perfect fit at the Parisians.

PSG are set to appoint Enrique this summer once they finalise the sacking of current boss Christophe Galtier. The Frenchman is under scrutiny in France after his reported racist emails were leaked earlier this year.

With Enrique moving to Paris, Barcelona now fear that he would try to get a few players away from the club, especially Gavi. Reports earlier this week suggested that the youngster is not happy with Ilkay Gundogan's arrival, as it could put him on the bench.

Gavi signed a new contract earlier this year, which was recently registered by the club with La Liga.

Gavi told by Barcelona manager he won't be happy at another club

Blaugrana manager Xavi has said that Gavi won't be happy at another club. He reckons that the youngster should remain at Barcelona for his career, as he's just 18 but already a starter.

The manager added that Gavi s a marvel;ous player and is valued at the club. Earlier this year, La Liga refused to register the teenager's new contract. as Barcelona were over the wage limit. Xavi was quoted by Marca as saying:

"I don't know what other people are thinking, but I think that Gavi would not be as happy at any other team than he is at Barca. He has everything here: we value him; he's a starter at 18; he's decisive for the team.

"He's a very important player, and he's a player that excites me. He's a marvellous footballer, and I think his future lies at Barca. He would not be as happy elsewhere."

Gavi is also not looking to move and has admitted that he wants to win more titles at his dream club. He was quoted by Football Espana as saying winning the King's Cup:

"This is the first title here; this is the club of my dreams — it's Barca. I hope there will be many more."

Gavi's new contract sees him stay at the club till 2026. It also has the €50 million release clause increased to €1 billion.

