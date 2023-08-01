Barcelona identify Manchester City target as Ousmane Dembele replacement: Reports

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Barcelona are interested in Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. Doku is also an interest of Manchester City as the Premier League club looks to replace Riyad Mahrez, who has moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Doku has been a key player for Stade Rennes recently. The 21-year-old has made 90 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists. Doku made 35 appearances across competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

The 21-year-old right winger was previously a target for Liverpool, too. He's contracted with Rennes till 2025 and has an estimated market value of €28 million.

Barcelona are keen on replacing Dembele as the Frenchman is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a sensational deal. However, the report from Tvaolieri suggests that the Blaugrana are behind Manchester City in the race for the Belgian youngster.

Barcelona manager Xavi tight-lipped about Ousmane Dembele's potential move to PSG

Ousmane Dembele has been a key player for Barcelona recently. The Frenchman was a key part of the team under Xavi last season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 35 games across competitions.

Hence, his potential move to the Parisians comes as a surprise to many. Manager Xavi was recently quizzed about reports linking the attacker with a move to Ligue 1, to which he replied (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“We will see, in the transfer window you never know. I see Ousmane happy at Barca… then if there's something, he’ll tell us. For now he's here, and he's happy.”

Barca signed the French attacker from Borussia Dortmund as Neymar's replacement in 2017. He has scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 games across competitions. The player, though, looks set to embark on a new journey in the French capital next.