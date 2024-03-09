Barcelona insert €1 billion release clause in star's contract amid PSG interest - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly inserted a €1 billion release clause in PSG target Lamine Yamal's contract.

The 16-year-old - widely regarded as a generational talent - emerged on the scene last season and has become a key first-team player for Xavi's side.

In 37 appearances across competitions this term - starting 19 times - the teenager has amassed an impressive tally of six goals and seven assists.

Most of those goal contributions - four goals and six assists - have come in La Liga, where the reigning champions find themselves five points off leaders Real Madrid, having played a game more.

Despite being contracted to the Camp Nou till 2026, Yamal has no dearth of interest in his services. PSG reportedly failed to prise out the teenager with an audacious €200 million deal to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

Wary of a Neymar-like exit - when the Brazilian swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes for a reported world-record €222 million deal in 2017 - the Blaugrana are wary of an encore with Yamal.

To ward that off - as reported by Marca (via Managing Barca) - the La Liga giants have inserted a monstrous release clause in Yamal's contract.

Barca prize Yamal highly, but ougoing manager Xavi recently quashed comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona have had a stuttering campaign. Despite a bright start, a run of indifferent results mean they could end the season under outgoing manager Xavi without any silverware.

After losing the Supercopa Espana final to Real Madrid at the turn of the year, the Blaugrana were knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals by Athletic Bilbao.

Their La Liga title defence hasn't gone according to plan, as they trail Los Blancos. Meanwhile, their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie is finely poised following a 1-1 first-leg draw at Napoli three weeks ago.

However, the Blaugrana extended their unbeaten run across competitions to eight games following a 1-0 home win in the league over Mallorca on Saturday, thanks to Yamal's 73rd-minute winner.

They next take on Napoli at home in the deciding leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday (March 12) as they seek a place in the quarterfinals.