Barcelona in talks for weeks to sign Chelsea and Manchester City target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Napoli for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Chelsea and Manchester City target.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, is in the midst of an impressive season for the reigning Serie A champions, bagging 10 goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions. All 10 goals and five of those assists have come in the league, but Napoli aren't in contention to go back-to-back, trailing runaway leaders Inter Milan by 34 points with eight games remaining.

Despite being contracted with Napoli till 2027, the Georgian isn't short of suitors, with Football London reporting interest from City and the Blues. Barca Centre (via Mirlo Calemme) has now reported that Barca have entered the fray, engaging in talks with the Partenopei for the services of their prized asset.

Overall, Kvaratskhelia has 24 goals and 23 assists in 81 games across competitions for Napoli.

He played a key role in their Serie A triumph last season, bagging 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games. He also struck twice and laid out four assists in nine outings in the UEFA Champions League.

What's next for Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City?

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are in the midst of contrasting seasons. While Barca and City are set to return to the UEFA Champions League, the Blues are set to miss out on Europe for a second straight season.

Despite a thrilling last-gasp 4-3 home win over Manchester United in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the standings, trailing sixth-placed United (48) by five points with a game in hand. They next play basement side Sheffield United away on Sunday (April 7).

Meanwhile, Barcelona are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions - winning eight - since losing 5-3 at home to Villarreal in La Liga in January. Xavi's side are not in action this weekend and next take on PSG away in the first leg of a marquee UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 10).

Manchester City find themselves three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with eight games to go. They have work to do as they seek an unprecedented four-peat in the competition but are unbeaten in 23 games across competitions, winning 19.

Pep Guardiola's side next take on Crystal Palace away in the league on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal three days later.

