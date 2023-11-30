Chelsea dealt blow as €25m target closing in on move to European giants - Reports

Chelsea have been reportedly dealt a blow as their transfer target, Gabriel Moscardo, is on the cusp of joining PSG.

Moscardo, 18, is a midfielder for Brazilian side Corinthians and has earned rave reviews for his impressive performances, attracting the attention of top clubs across Europe.

Football London say that the Blues are leading the race to sign one of South American football's top young talents. Brazilian outlet Band even reported that the Premier League giants agreed a £21 million deal to sign the midfielder, but that was refuted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who recently tweeted:

"Paris Saint-Germain remain among clubs keen on signing Gabriel Moscardo. The race is open - including English clubs too. No agreement done with Chelsea, and it doesn't look imminent with Chelsea at this stage."

However, PSGhub have reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique has provided his blessings to snap up Moscardo, who's expected to cost €25 million, in a deal that could be finalised in a few days.

The 18-year-old made his Corinthians first-team debut earlier this year and has made 12 senior appearances.

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have had an inconsistent season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Having overseen a mass exodus and splurging nearly £450 million on new players in the summer, the Blues are yet to find their rhythm and consistency.

Pochettino's side are tenth in the Premier League following a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United at the weekend. They're 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal (30) after 13 games and are looking increasingly unlikely to finish in the top four.

The Blues have won only four times this season and lost on five occasions. Their last league win was a 4-1 verdict at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month before holding champions Manchester City to a rousing 4-4 draw in one of the games of the season.

With no European competition to contend with - having finished a lowly 12th in the league last season - the Blues have done well in the EFL Cup. They take on Newcastle at home in the quarterfinal on December 20.