Chelsea eye surprise player-plus-cash move for Serie A midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offer midfielder Hakim Ziyech to Juventus in a player-plus-cash deal to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman's contract with the Bianconeri expires next summer. As per Calciomercato, the Blues could look to secure his services with a €7-8 million plus Ziyech offer.

Juventus' domestic rivals AC Milan have been monitoring Ziyech and could try to sign him in January or next summer. However, he could be open to a move to the Allianz Stadium as well.

As per the aforementioned report, manager Massimiliano Allegri would like Rabiot to stay at Juventus. He's their joint second-highest scorer this season with four goals, alongside Arkadiusz Milik.

However, the Frenchman is yet to receive a new contract offer from the club. His performances at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar could also play a big role in his future.

Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has played 139 games for them. Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their midfield with N'Golo Kante suffering from injuries and his contract expiring next summer. Jorginho is garnering interest from Juventus.

The Blues are ready to offer Ziyech in a deal for Rabiot as the Moroccan hasn't impressed since joining from Ajax in 2020, registering only 14 goals and ten assists in 88 games.

The Blues could have to contend with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United for Rabiot's signature, though.

Manchester City looking to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz

As per journalist Simon Phillips, Manchester City are interested in signing Kai Havertz.

The German forward joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for €85 million in 2020. He has had some big moments with the club, like scoring the winner in their UEFA Champions League final triumph over Manchester City last year.

However, Havertz has largely failed to justify his price tag, registering 25 goals and 14 assists in 106 games for the club so far.

Moreover, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling's arrival, Havertz has seen his game time decrease as well. However, Chelsea are unlikely to sell him to Manchester City and strengthen a rival.

