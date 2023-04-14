Chelsea to go all out to sign Barcelona star, willing to make him one of the highest paid players in PL - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to go all in for Barcelona youngster Gavi and hand the midfielder a blank cheque to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Gavi's senior contract with Barca was recently overturned by the Spanish judiciary. He's currently playing under the Juvenil A contract, meaning he receives a lower paycheque.

While Blaugrana manager Xavi trusts the player to stay at the club beyond the season, the Blues are looking to make the most of his contract situation and lure Gavi away.

Gavi has been a key player for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 40 games. Despite the 18-year-old's tender age, he could be a massive addition to Chelsea's squad.

Frank Lampard provides update on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is finally back to the Chelsea first team after a lengthy period on the sidelines. The midfielder was a part of the first XI that faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg defeat in midweek.

Lampard recently provided an update on the Frenchman, saying ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion clash in the Premier League on Saturday (April 15):

"Having worked with N’Golo before, he’s an incredible player, one of the best I’ve been fortunate enough to work with. I know the positives of having him and the negatives of not, because in my first season, here we missed him for some big periods. As an individual player, his impact is very clear."

He added:

"Off the back of a four-month injury, we have to manage him at the same time, because when you have N’Golo fit, he’s clearly one of the best midfield players in the world. I think you see in his performances in Madrid and against Liverpool last week that, having just come back from injury, he’s not slowing down. When he plays, he always offers massive output and massive quality."

Kante has made only five appearances across competitions this season for the Blues.

