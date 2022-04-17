Chelsea prepared to let PSG and Inter target leave in summer transfer window - Reports

PSG and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku this summer.

According to 90min, Chelsea are open to parting ways with the Belgian forward this summer. The 28-year-old has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and has lost his place in the starting XI.

The Blues signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million after he enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign. Lukaku struck 24 league goals as Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years.

The former Manchester United striker has failed to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge, though. He has scored just five goals in 20 league games and is behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

As per Football Insider, the striker is reportedly not happy with the situation and is eager to leave the club after failing to adapt to manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics.

Inter Milan are willing to re-sign Lukaku. The Belgian spent two seasons with the Serie A giants, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances across competitions.

The Nerazurri are preparing for the potential departure of Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who runs out of contract this summer, is seen as a replacement for Martinez. Simone Inzhagi's side are keen to pair up Lukaku and Dybala in attack next season. Inter could face competition from PSG for Lukaku, though.

The French giants are looking to revamp their attack after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. They were knocked out of the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League by Nice and Real Madrid respectively.

PSG could also sign a replacement for Mauro Icardi, who has endured a torrid campaign, scoring five times in 29 appearances. According getfootballnewfrance.com, the former Inter striker wants to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

90min.com/posts/chelsea-… Been told that Chelsea are prepared to let Lukaku leave the club.Inter + PSG interested.Inter want to pair Lukaku up with Dybala - whom they are in talks with - & are preparing for Martinez's exit.Story with @GraemeBailey for @90min_Football ✍️ 🚨 Been told that Chelsea are prepared to let Lukaku leave the club. Inter + PSG interested. Inter want to pair Lukaku up with Dybala - whom they are in talks with - & are preparing for Martinez's exit. Story with @GraemeBailey for @90min_Football✍️90min.com/posts/chelsea-…

Chelsea have identified Victor Osimhen as potential replacement for PSG target Romelu Lukaku

According to El Nacional, Chelsea have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the ideal replacement for Lukaku. The Nigerian has been in incredible form this season and has been linked with moves to many of Europe's top clubs.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £58 million. He endured a difficult debut season, scoring ten goals in 30 appearances. The 23-year-old has proven his doubters wrong this season, though.

He has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances across competitions, helping Luciano Spaletti's side to third place in the league table, five points behind league leaders AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand.

His speed, aerial prowess and work rate make him the ideal transfer target for Tuchel. The Blues could sell Lukaku to PSG or Inter Milan if Osimhen arrives this summer.

