Inter Milan eye surprise move for Chelsea flop - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

According to the report, the Nerazzurri are considering bringing the Senegal international back to Serie A following his underwhelming debut season in the Premier League.

Koulibaly was snapped up by Chelsea from Napoli last summer for around £33 million. The Senegalese defender was brought in as a like-for-like replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left for Real Madrid last summer. However, the 31-year-old has not lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge as the Blues have struggled for form and consistency.

Inter Milan are thought to be considering Koulibaly as a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who's set to leave on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The aforementioned report claims that Koulibaly's wages of £10 million a year is way beyond Inter Milan's reach. However, they're looking to come to an agreement with Chelsea, just like they did for Romelu Lukaku.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“It’s not a difficult season but I need time to adapt and I knew that. When I decided to come here I was well aware that it wouldn’t be easy”. Koulibaly on his future: “I have a three-year contract and I am calm. I have time to show everybody who I am”, tells The Sun“It’s not a difficult season but I need time to adapt and I knew that. When I decided to come here I was well aware that it wouldn’t be easy”. Koulibaly on his future: “I have a three-year contract and I am calm. I have time to show everybody who I am”, tells The Sun 🔵 #CFC“It’s not a difficult season but I need time to adapt and I knew that. When I decided to come here I was well aware that it wouldn’t be easy”. https://t.co/3fBs9V5zR8

Koulibably recently opened up on his difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge and vowed to show everyone what he's capable of. He told The Sun:

"It's not a difficult season, but I need time to adapt, and I knew that. When I decided to come here, I was well aware that it wouldn't be easy. I have a three-year contract, and I am calm. I have time to show everybody who I am."

He also heaped praise on Chelsea manager Graham Potter despite the Englishman preferring Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva ahead of him. Koulibaly added:

"Graham Potter is very good at communicating with everyone. And he doesn't care if you cost £100 million or £20m, he will treat you in the same way. That's the mark of a great manager."

Koulibaly has made 23 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season but is yet to convince the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Chelsea close to agreeing surprise deal for Dominik Szoboszlai

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. As reported by Tutto Mercato (via Sport Witness), the Blues are closing in on an agreement with the Hungary international.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and agreement could be done in the next few days.



{TuttoMercato via Sport Witness} Chelsea are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and agreement could be done in the next few days.{TuttoMercato via Sport Witness} https://t.co/ua3BxvXyvs

Szoboszlai was strongly linked with the Blues since last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

The highly rated midfielder has enjoyed a fabulous campaign for RB Leipzig this time. The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 32 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes