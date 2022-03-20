Juventus agree 4-year deal with 29-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly agreed to join Serie A giants Juventus this summer. The German's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rudiger has been offered a four-year deal by the Bianconeri and an annual salary of around £5.4 million. The German has reportedly ignored interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. as he is keen on a move to Turin.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in a deal worth £31 million in 2017. The 29-year-old was a regular starter for the Blues before the arrival of Frank Lampard in 2019.

He fell down the pecking order under Lampard. However, he was given the chance to rejuvenate his career by compatriot Thomas Tuchel after the German took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. Rudiger played a key role in Chelsea's unexpected UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

The defender has continued his impressive form this season, scoring three goals in 42 appearances across competitions. Rudiger has less than four months remaining on his current contract, though.

Chelsea are not allowed to renew the contracts of their players due to the restrictions imposed by the UK government on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion. Rudiger is, therefore, expected to run down his contract with the Blues and leave as a free agent in the summer.

Juventus, meanwhile, are going through a transition under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri are fourth in the Serie A table, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan. They suffered a shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League, losing 3-0 to Villarreal at home in the second leg of the Round of 16 at home.

The Bianconeri are, therefore, keen to make some statement signings this summer as they seek to return to Serie A elite next season. Rudiger is likely to be an ideal replacement for veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, 37, who is in the twilight of his career.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Juventus have agreed a four-year deal with Antonio Rüdiger. He will join the Italian club on a free when his Chelsea contract runs out this summer.

(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)



Chelsea likely to sign Jules Kounde to replace Juventus-bound Antonio Rudiger

Sevilla FC vs West Ham United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde last summer. The Frenchman is widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe and is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs soon.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019. He helped Julen Lopetigui's side win the Europa League in his debut season. His speed, physicality, and versatility make him the ideal replacement for Juventus-bound Rudiger at Chelsea.

Chelsea have Jules Kounde transfer fear amid takeover talks as bid for Blues nears

According to Sport Witness, the Blues are in pole position to sign the 23-year-old defender this summer. Kounde is also believed to be keen to move to the Premier League.

