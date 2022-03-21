Juventus looking to snap up 27-year-old PSG star - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly targeting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The 27-year-old Argentinian joined PSG in 2019 from Zenit St-Petersburg for €40 million. He has gone on to make 112 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. However, the midfielder is not a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino's side. With his contract set to expire in 2023, there is an opportunity for Juventus to pursue a cut-price deal for Paredes.

Italian newspaper Tutto Sport (via Fichajes) has reported that the Argentinian has not hit the heights expected at the Parc des Princes and could therefore depart.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leandro Paredes is the player with the most passing effectiveness [95.87%] in the 5 TOP leagues in Europe right now.



The Bianconeri are looking at midfield reinforcements, with Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo likely to depart the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady had tracked Pardes during his spell at fellow Serie A side AS Roma, where he impressed.

Having experience in the Italian league, Paredes could be an inspired signing for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who need urgent reinforcements at the centre of the park..

The Italian giants have encountered a difficult period in the last two seasons. That has been compounded by their demoralising exit from the UEFA Champions League last week. They were heavily beaten 3-0 by La Liga side Villarreal at home. They are fourth in Serie A, seven points off league leaders AC Milan.

Juventus need to get things right in the next transfer window

Rudiger would be an inspired signing.

The Old Lady have made some questionable decisions in the transfer window in recent years.

They have brought in players that perhaps have not fit their system, having been overloaded with an influx of midfielders recently. There should be many ins and outs at the Allianz Stadium this summer.

One astute piece of business they have done, though, is that of goalscoring machine Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorientina for €75 million in January. That should be a blueprint for the way Juventus should approach their transfer operations. They should bring in players that can have an influence rather than just look to make up the numbers.

Allegri's side have been linked with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, which would be a brilliant signing, given his recent form. The German has been instrumental for Thomas Tuchel, with the west London outfit winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. Jorginho’s agent João Santos on contract expiring in 2023: “The market is blocked for Chelsea - if the situation gets resolved, the priority will be to extend the contract with Chelsea”, he told Calciomercatoit“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. Jorginho’s agent João Santos on contract expiring in 2023: “The market is blocked for Chelsea - if the situation gets resolved, the priority will be to extend the contract with Chelsea”, he told Calciomercatoit 🔵 #CFC“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. https://t.co/0LIGSGJd5F

Juventus have also been linked with his Chelsea teammate Jorginho who could bring real steel to the Bianconeri midfield. The Italian midfielder knows Serie A football from his days at Napoli, finishing third in the Balon d'Or race last year.

Edited by Bhargav