Juventus and Premier League giants monitoring situation of PSG superstar Neymar - Reports 

Juventus and Chelsea are reportedly interested in sealing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar, who is apparently unsettled in France.

The 30-year-old, who is currently enjoying his off-season, joined PSG from Barcelona for a record-breaking €222 million in 2017. However, as per AS, the Ligue 1 champions are keen to sell the player for a cut-price fee of €90 million.

Meanwhile, the club's hierarchy at PSG feels Neymar has been in gradual decline since his arrival, according to Goal. So far, the player has failed to live up to expectations. Moreover, with the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at the Ligue 1 club, his importance in the squad has also decreased.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Juventus and Chelsea are monitoring the forward's situation in Paris. Both clubs are seeking a quality attacker this summer following the impending exits of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Argentina international Paulo Dybala respectively.

Neymar has been linked with a move to La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid. El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Alvarez said that Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign him back for €50 million. Meanwhile, as per Defensa Central, Real Madrid, too, have been given a chance to secure the star attacker's services.

Whether the former Santos man will look for greener pastures or not remains to be seen. Earlier, he had opened up about his future while speaking to Canal Football Club (via football.london). He had said:

"Next season, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG president coy about Neymar's future

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was coy about Neymar's future at the Ligue 1 club. Speaking to MARCA (via Fabrizio Romano), he said:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public, as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations."

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, the attacker has featured in 144 games across competitions, registering 100 goals and 60 assists. He has won four Ligue 1, three Coupe de France, two Coupe de la Ligue trophies and two Trophee des Champions trophies with the club.

