Liverpool eye move for Chelsea and PSG target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Skriniar, 27, has been a key first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria in 2017. He has won three trophies at the club, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A towering centre-back renowned for his tackling and heading, Skriniar has been the talk of the town since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. PSG failed to lure the Slovak in the summer, whose Nerrazzuri deal expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to TEAMTALK, transfer insider Graeme Bailey shed light on the ongoing transfer saga involving Skriniar. He elaborated:

"Inter still believe that they will convince him to stay, but he will very soon be able to field those pre-contract offers. Paris Saint-Germain were always and still are, but now all the Premier League top clubs are interested – the chance to land one of the world’s best defenders at 27, does not come along too often."

Pinpointing Liverpool and Chelsea as the interested clubs, Bailey added:

"So even Manchester City, who don't have a new centre-half at the top of their list, are ready to put an offer to him. But so are Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle. The battle for Skriniar will be fascinating if he decides to leave."

Skriniar has netted 11 goals and contributed four assists in 236 games across competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

Liverpool told to rope in Wilfried Zaha

Speaking to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur expert John Wenham has said that Crystal Palace star and Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha would be an ideal signing for Liverpool in January. He said:

"If Liverpool are going to go out there and sign someone, then you can't look further than Zaha. He's available because of his contract situation. He would want the move. He is Premier League proven, in form, knows the club. It would be the ideal move."

Sharing his thoughts on a potential transfer, Wenham added:

"I think Zaha would actually get better in that team, with better players around him compared to Palace. That would be a quick fix, and maybe that's not what they are going to do. Zaha would flourish at Anfield. It's one last big payday for him as well. I think that's a deal that would work well for everyone."

Zaha, 30, has been in stellar form this season, registering six goals and two assists in 13 games across competitions.

