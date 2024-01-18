Manchester City outcast keen on loan move to Barcelona despite interest from other European clubs - Reports

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly looking to join Barcelona on loan despite interest from other clubs in the continent.

Phillips, 28, has struggled for game time with the reigning continental treble winners, scoring once in 10 games across competitions, starting twice. Ahead of the European Championships this summer in Germany, the Englishman seeks regular football to give himself a chance of making Gareth Southgate's team.

Overall, Phillips - who is contracted to the Etihad till 2028 - has contributed a goal in 32 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United.

As per Sport (via Football Espana), the 28-year-old is willing to join Barcelona till the end of the season despite interest from Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Barca are willing to pay Phillips' wages for the loan period but not a loan fee. City are seeking €8 million to send out the player on loan, something the cash-strapped Blaugrana are unlikely to afford.

The other aforementioned clubs are prepared to pay a loan fee - not necessarily what City are asking - which also makes Phillips' loan move to Barca unlikely.

What's next for Manchester City and Barcelona?

Manchester City and Barcelona are in the midst of contrasting campaigns as the second half of the season approaches.

Pep Guardiola's side are second in the Premier League - just two points off leaders Liverpool (45) after 20 games. They are coming off a 3-2 win at Newcastle United last weeked to close the gap on the Reds.

The Cityzens next travel to Tottenham Hotspur on January 27 in the FA Cup fourth round before welcoming Burnley in the league four days later.

Meanwhile, Barca are third in La Liga, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona (49), but have a game in hand. Following a 4-1 defeat to their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh last weekend, Xavi's side travel to Unionistas on Thursday (January 18) for the Copa del Rey Round of 16.