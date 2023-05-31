Manchester United and PSG interested in Portugal international valued at £86 million - Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to acquire Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in the summer.

Felix, 23, has emerged as a hot topic of transfer speculation after his fallout with Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone earlier this year. He subsequently joined Chelsea on a short-term loan switch in the winter window.

On Tuesday (May 30), Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo confirmed that the Blues will not sign the 30-cap Portugal international on a permanent deal this summer, telling Diario AS:

"Yesterday, we got the news that the new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino does not want to keep Felix. We have known for less than 24 hours. He'll come back here, and we'll see. We don't have anything planned."

According to Fichajes, Manchester United could provide competition to PSG for Felix in the summer. Newcastle United are also interested in the right-footed centre-forward.

Felix, who's contracted at the Metropolitano till 2027, is keen to secure a summer departure, as he's not in the club's plans for next season. He's said to be valued in the region of £86 million.

Should the Portuguese join Manchester United this summer, he would emerge as a vital starter. He could displace Anthony Martial from the pecking order and operate on either flank.

Meanwhile, Felix could also establish himself as a regular at PSG. With Lionel Messi and Neymar expected to depart in the summer, he would get enough importance in their star-studded squad.

This season, Felix has scored four goals in 20 appearances across competitions for Chelsea.

Rio Ferdinand urges PSG superstar to join Manchester United

On BT Sport, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe should secure a permanent move to Old Trafford:

"(He should move to) Manchester United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world. I'd love to see him come here – but mind you, nowhere but United."

Mbappe, 24, has confirmed that he's set to stay at PSG this summer to honour his contract amid transfer links with Real Madrid. He has a season left in his current deal but is unlikely to trigger the option to extend it till 2025.

A right-footed mobile forward renowned for his pace and shooting, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been in fine form this season, registering 40 goals and ten assists in 42 games across competitions.

