PSG and Bayern Munich to battle for Barcelona defender in summer - Reports

PSG and Bayern Munich are reportedly set to tussle for the signature of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi this summer.

Cubarsi is a star in the Barca youth team and is courted by the two continental giants, as per PSG Talk (via Todo Fichajes), considering the club's well-documented financial woes and the need to sell players.

While sporting director Deco might not let go experienced campaigners like Frenkie de Jong, Cubarsi and other young players. The 17-year-old hasn't made his first-team debut for Barca yet but is contracted with the club till 2026 and has a release clause of €10 million.

Apart from Cubarsi, PSG sporting director Luis Campos is also targeting Lille's Leny Yoro, who's their primary target, while the former is a backup option, having signed Lucas Beraldo in January. However, as per the aforementioned report, they face competition from Bayern for the Barca teenager.

What's next for Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are in the midst of contrasting campaigns in their respective leagues.

While the Parisians - who take on Rennes at home on Sunday (February 25) - are 10 points clear atop Ligue 1 with a game in hand, Barca and Bayern are behind in La Liga and Bundesligaa respectively.

Xavi's side - coming off a 4-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday (February 24) - are five points behind leaders Real Madrid, having played a game more. The reigning La Liga champions next play Athletic Bilbao away on March 3.

Meanwhile, Bayern are in a mini-slump. They snapped a three-game losing streak across competitions, including two in the league, beating RB Leipzig 2-1 at home on Saturday to remain eight points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 11 games to go.

Up next, they travel to Freiburg on March 1 as they seek to keep alive their bid for a 12th straight league title.

It's pertinent to note that both Barca and Bayern Munich will have new managers next season, with Xavi and Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the current campaign.