PSG and Chelsea given transfer boost as Ligue 1 club willing to part ways with €20m-rated star in January - Reports

Olympique Lyon are reportedly ready to sell winger Rayan Cherki, a transfer target of PSG and Chelsea, when the transfer window reopens in January.

Cherki, 20, is one of the struggling Ligue 1 side's prized assets, having made 116 appearances across competitions, contributing 14 goals and 17 assists. That includes only one assist in 14 league outings this season, where Lyon are rock-bottom, having won just once in 14 games.

The 20-year-old contributed four goals and six assists in 34 league games last season. However, his slow start to the ongoing campaign has coincided with Lyon's.

As per Foot Mercato, via GOAL, the Ligue 1 side are contemplating parting ways with the France U21 international for €20 million. It's pertinent to note that Lyon apparently rebubbed PSG, Chelsea and West Ham United this summer.

However, six months later, with the spectre of a shock relegation looming large, Lyon are ready to revamp their squad in January to stay afloat in the top flight.

What did Marseille manager say about Chelsea and PSG-target Rayan Cherki?

Marseille manager Gennaro Gattuso didn't jump on the hype train while talking about Chelsea and PSG-target Rayan Cherki in November.

Gattuso - who took charge of the Ligue 1 side this season - reckons Cherki isn't a 'special' player yet but has a lot of promise. As per GOAL, the former Italy international said:

"Is he a special player? He’s a player; he’s not a special player. He’s a player like any other, albeit with some additional qualities. But it’s not just technical qualities that matter; there are mental and athletic qualities as well. He possesses enormous technical abilities, but he needs to work on the others.”

Cherki will hope to rediscover his mojo from last season as Lyon are in desperate need of inspiration. The seven-time Ligue 1 champions - coming off a 3-0 loss to Marseille on Thursday (December 6).

It was Lyon's ninth league defeat of the season in 14 games in what's turning out to be a horror campaign.