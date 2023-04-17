PSG enquire about possibility of signing Liverpool and Chelsea linked-midfielder - Reports

PSG have reportedly enquired about the availability of Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella with the view of making an offer this summer. According to 90min, the Italy international has garnered interest from the Parisians, who are keen on bringing him to Paris.

However, the Nerazzurri have no plans to sell him, despite Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea also keeping an eye on his situation. Barella has grown into a household name in Serie A since arriving from Cagliari in 2019. His wide range of skills - passing, vision, ball-control and eye for goal - have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Italian top flight.

The 26-year-old was recently on target against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Barella is one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Serpents, playing a crucial role in their Scudetto, Coppa Italia and two Italian Supercup titles in the last three years. He has made 175 appearances for the side, scoring 18 goals and assisting 42.

Inter are looking to raise funds with player sales this summer, but Barella apparently isn't on their transfer list, but PSG are willing to offer Leandro Paredes in exchange for the deal.

There's also sizeable interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly an admirer of Barella, while Chelsea also have the player on their radar.

Barella could join PSG to play in Champions League

If PSG's interest in Nicolo Barella is genuine, and the club indeed to make an offer, he'd be wise to make the jump. That's because the midfielder will get to play in the Champions League, a competition Inter may not qualify for next season.

The Nerazzurri's decline in form has seen them drop to fifth in Serie A. It could get worse with Atalanta, who're only three points behind, having a game in hand. Unless their form improves, Simone Inzaghi's side could finish outside the top four or must go all the way in the current edition of the Champions League. That seems unlikely despite having a foot in the semifinals.

PSG, meanwhile, went out early once again this season, but their qualification for the competition is guaranteed, and Barella can continue playing there if he decides to make the switch.

