PSG prepared to offer more than €50 million to snap up Barcelona prodigy - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. They are reportedly ready to offer at least €50 million for the teenager's serviecs.

Barcelona acquired Gavi from La Liga rivals Real Betis in 2015. The teenager has since risen through the ranks at the Blaugrana academy before making his senior debut this season.

Despite being only 17, Gavi has established himself as a starter for Barcelona. The midfielder has made 21 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana so far, while also contributing four goals.

GOAL @goal Gavi kisses the badge after scoring his first goal for Barcelona 😘 Gavi kisses the badge after scoring his first goal for Barcelona 😘 https://t.co/3lgzYTXp9B

Gavi's performances for Barcelona have seen him attract transfer interest from clubs across Europe. The Spain international is tied with the Blaugrana till 2023, so his suitors are paying close attention to his contract situation.

Barcelona are keen to retain Gavi's services, and are said to be in talks over a new deal. Meanwhile, French giants PSG are the latest club to be interested in signing the former Real Betis youth star, according to reports. Gavi reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract with Barcelona. PSG are willing to match that sum or even go beyond that to land the teenager.

Gavi is said to be keen to commit his long-term future to Barcelona. However, he is reportedly paying attention to the offers coming his way, thus forcing the Blaugrana to offer him a better contract.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can make an offer that would convince Gavi to put pen to paper on a new deal. That's significant, considering interest from Mauricio Pochettino and co.

PSG face competition from Liverpool for Barcelona teenager Gavi

PSG are willing to pay a hefty sum to sign Gavi from Barcelona. However, the Ligue 1 giants are not the only club interested in acquiring the midfielder's services.

Liverpool have taken an interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi, as his contract situation is still not settled with his contract ending in 2023 and a renovation taking a long time. Barcelona DO NOT want to get rid of him. Jürgen Klopp is a big fan.



Source: @MARCA 🗞 🇪🇸 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗜𝗡: Liverpool have taken an interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi, as his contract situation is still not settled with his contract ending in 2023 and a renovation taking a long time. Barcelona DO NOT want to get rid of him. Jürgen Klopp is a big fan.Source: @MARCA 🗞 https://t.co/G406gMXY1N

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona prodigy. Jurgen Klopp's side are planning to trigger the €50 million release clause in Gavi's contract.

Apart from Liverpool, European champions Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the talented youngster. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are in the mix for Gavi as well.

With several clubs, including PSG, interested in Gavi, Barcelona will look to tie the teenager down to a long-term contract soon.

