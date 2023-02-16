Chelsea have reportedly held talks with PSG over a shock move for Neymar. The Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has met the Ligue1 side's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss the possibilities of the transfer.

As per Le Parisien, Chelsea have launched a €60 million offer for Neymar. Graham Potter's side are looking to bolster their attack and see the Brazilian as an experienced addition to their ranks.

As per Le Parisien, Chelsea have launched a €60 million offer for Neymar.

However, CSB Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has rebuffed the claims. He reports that the meeting between Boehly and Al-Khelaifi did not last more than a few minutes, and it was more to do with Hakim ZIyech's failed loan move on deadline day in January.

Ben Jacobs reports that no talks took place over Neymar between Todd Boehly and Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris. The pair met in passing at last night's UEFA Champions League game for just a few minutes. Al-Khelaifi spent the day at a lunch with Bayern then with Qatar's Emir. PSG do not view Neymar as for sale.

PSG manager Christopher Galtier still sees Neymar as a vital part of the team and said earlier this season:

"Neymar is not a problem; he is a solution. If a coach places Neymar on the wing, I'll call him a donkey if I'm watching the game. A player with these qualities, doing that, limits his creative capacity a lot. Creativity is not constancy; it is eventuality, it is circumstantial. He will make more mistakes, playing inside, because his creative capacity and that position he is demand it. But I believe he will be decisive when he uses his creativity."

Will Neymar leave PSG for Chelsea?

Chelsea star Thiago Silva is keen on working with Neymar and urged the PSG star to join him at Stamford Bridge. The duo worked together at the Ligue1 side before the defender moved to London on a free transfer.

He said last summer:

"He (Neymar) has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it would be the best possible thing. I hope it does materialise, but I don't know anything about it."

However, Rivaldo believes Neymar should join Manchester City, saying last month:

"At the end of the season, PSG could be interested in selling the player to recover part of the investment at the same time that the Brazilian star could finally evolve into Premier League. I think Manchester City would be the perfect club for him, as it would give him a better chance of success."

Neymar is focused on Paris Saint-Germain now and will look to help them recover from their 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg.

