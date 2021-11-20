PSG in talks with Chelsea star's agent to secure permanent transfer: Reports

PSG could sign one of Chelsea's key players next summer if the stories in circulation are anything to go by. The Parisians are said to have identified defensive powerhouse Antonio Rudiger as their next target, and are looking to go all out to lure him to France.

According to reports, PSG have already held talks with the player's agent Sahr Sanessie over Rudiger's potential transfer to the Parc des Princes. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in love with the prospect of signing the Chelsea defender, who he believes has a lot to offer.

Meanwhile, PSG could face stiff competition from other European juggernauts for the services of Rudiger. The German's situation at Stamford Bridge has attracted the attention of the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who have joined the race for Rudiger's signature.

It is worth noting that Rudiger is already in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, meaning he'll become a free agent at the end of the season. Sources have claimed that the centre-back has no intentions of remaining in London. He could start negotiations with suitors as early as January.

[via Six European clubs want to sign Antonio Rudiger on a pre-contract in January. He 'loves' #Chelsea but wants to assess his options. Talks ongoing, but the Blues will have to make him one of the highest paid players at the club to keep him.[via @skysports_sheth Six European clubs want to sign Antonio Rudiger on a pre-contract in January. He 'loves' #Chelsea but wants to assess his options. Talks ongoing, but the Blues will have to make him one of the highest paid players at the club to keep him. [via @skysports_sheth]

Meanwhile, the Blues are still hoping to convince the defender to commit his future to the club. Manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the German, who has been a pivotal figure in his squad since he arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this year. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming months, though.

Chelsea and PSG return to action this weekend

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger

Following the conclusion of the international break, players have returned to their respective clubs. Chelsea and PSG will both be in action this weekend in domestic league games.

The Blues will lock horns with Leicester City in their 12th Premier League game of the season as they look to extend their lead atop the league table. PSG, meanwhile, will welcome Nantes to the Parc des Princes for their 14th Ligue 1 game of the term this evening.

Edited by Bhargav