Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling French left-back Ferland Mendy in the summer.

Mendy, 27, has struggled with consistency and injury issues recently. He has made only 25 appearances across competitions this campaign, as he's recovering from a muscle injury.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to use the likes of centre-backs David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as left-backs. While all three have performed well in the position, they're not entirely comfortable playing there.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to sign a left-back in the summer and are heavily interested in Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. They could then look to sell Mendy, who joined the Spanish giants from Olympique Lyon in 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the French full-back. However, they will have to pay €70 million to secure his signature. As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez will not sell to PSG for cheap after the Kylian Mbappe saga.

The French forward was heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos before his earlier PSG contract was expiring last summer. However, he decided to sign a new deal with the Parisians, extending his stay till 2024.

Perez will now look to extract more money from PSG if they want to sign Mendy in the summer. The Frenchman has made 130 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five goals and providing ten assists. His contract expires in 2025.

Gary Neville issues Real Madrid test for Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been sensational for the English club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has already broken the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season, netting 35 times in 31 games.

The Norwegian striker has scored 51 goals in 45 games across competitions. Manchester United legend Gary Neville noted how good Haaland has been but asserted that the real test will come in City's clash against Real Madrid. The two sides face off in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Neville said (via Team Talk):

“He makes them (City) so much more dangerous. But the big test, the acid test is coming. This is your moment. You’ve done incredibly well, but everyone is going to remember what you do in these next two games because you’ve been brought here to win the Champions League."

He added:

“That’s not applying pressure to him; that’s the reality. They couldn’t get over the line last year against Real Madrid. This is his moment, the next two or three weeks. He’s got to deliver, and I think he will.”

Los Blancos beat Manchester City in the semifinals last season to win their 14th Champions League. City will look to avenge that defeat, with the first leg to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9.

