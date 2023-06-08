Former Real Madrid legend and manager Zinedine Zidane has once again rejected the chace to take over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As claimed by Madrid Zone via Le Parsien, Zidane was approached by the Ligue 1 champions, but the Frenchman turned them down.

PSG have already parted ways with Christophe Galtier just just days after winning the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians retained their Ligue 1 crown, finishing point clear of Lens. However, they failed to win the Coupe de France or advance beyond the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain have been eyeing Champions League success for quite a while but have disappointed in their quest for European silverware.

Zidane has been linked with the PSG hotseat on many occasions in the past, but the Frenchman has rejected them once again, if reports are to be believed. He has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

Zidane has had two spells as manager of Real Madrid, between 2016 and 2018 and 2019-21. The iconic former France midfielder has enjoyed plenty of success in both spells, especially in Europe.

During his two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane won 11 trophies, including two La Liga and three Champions League titles. He's the first manager to win the Champions League three times on the trot.

Julian Nagelsmann is now thought to be the frontrunner to replace Galtier in the Parc des Princes hotseat. The German manager reportedly also wants to bring Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with him as part of his coaching staff.

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio joins PSG

Marco Asensio reportedly turned down offers from Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea before finalising a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer after seeing his deal with Real Madrid run down. As reported by Diario AS, Asensio rebuffed offers from Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa before reaching an agreement with the Parisians.

It's understood that Asensio chose to join PSG rather than moving to the Premiier League because of guaranteed first-team assurances. With Lionel Messi having already left and Neymar on the cusp of leaving, Asensio could become a key figure at the capital club.

Asensio won 17 trophies during his time at Real Madrid but was mostly used as a squad player. He scored 61 goals and provided 32 assists in 286 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos.

