Rumours: Chelsea join race for the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Wenger could be losing out on one of his best youngsters.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 20 Jun 2017, 21:36 IST

Conte looks to strengthen his roster ahead of next year’s Champions League

What’s the story?

Chelsea have been the latest addition to the race for Arsenal speedster Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sky Sports claim that the FA Cup champions have failed to officially agree on a contract extension with the player, which has forced Chelsea’s hands into registering an interest in him. The Blues will have to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the 23-year-old.

Unhappy with the minutes he was getting, a few months ago, he said, “I do want to get more game time. There comes a time in your career where you have to re-evaluate things and think, ‘Is that going to be here or elsewhere?’”

In case you didn’t know...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain came to Arsenal at the age of 17 from his boyhood club Southampton. However, he hasn’t been able to play up to his potential and has spent most of his time on the bench, making just 129 appearances in the Premier League in his six-year spell at Arsenal.

This season, however, has shown him a glimmer of hope as he made 29 league appearances for Arsenal. But a majority of them have been from the substitute’s bench, which has made him even more insecure with his bonding with the club.

The heart of the matter

Oxlade-Chamberlain, often called as the Ox, has been questioning Arsenal regarding his future for quite some time, but his new contract talks with the club have hit a stumbling block, which has frustrated the Englishman.

Rival clubs Liverpool and Manchester City were also linked with a £40 million move for the former Saints player, and now Antonio Conte wants him in his squad as well.

Alex’s contract expires next summer and he is reportedly thinking about his future while away on holiday.

Video

Author’s take

The Ox is just 23 years old and has a lot of time by his side to fulfil his potential but he needs sufficient playtime to do it. If Wenger doesn’t promise him enough minutes, then a move away from Arsenal is the best option for him.

Now it’s completely up to him whether he moves to Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City.