Sergio Aguero's 10 most favourite opponents

Sergio Aguero loved playing against these sides.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Dec 18, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Listicle

Sergio Aguero officially announced his retirement this week due to a heart condition.

That brought a sad end to a legendary career filled with silverware, honours and, of course, goals. In fact, the Argentine netted 421 times for club and country in 765 games, an impressive record by all accounts.

Some teams, in particular, felt his wrath more than others. On that note, here's a look at Sergio Aguero's ten most favourite opponents:

#10 Stoke City - 8 goals (9 games)

Manchester City vs Stoke City - Premier League
Manchester City vs Stoke City - Premier League

There are four teams against whom Aguero has scored eight goals. However, only against Stoke City did he bag these goals in the fewest games (nine).

On every occasion he scored against the Potters, City won by at least a three-goal margin. Interestingly, all of Aguero's strikes against Stoke City have come in the league.

He faced them in the fourth round of the 2012-13 FA Cup, which City won 1-0. However, the Argentine failed to find the net after coming off the bench.

#9 Manchester United - 9 goals (16 games)

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United are the first of many 'top six' teams Aguero has scored against. He was one of Manchester United's chief tormentors in the Manchester derby for a decade.

#Throwback to 2011, when @ManCity DEMOLISHED @ManUtd 6-1 at Old Trafford!⚽️ @FinallyMario (22', 60')⚽️ @AgueroSergioKun (69')⚽️ @EdDzeko (90', 90+3')⚽️ @21LVA (90+1')"𝙎𝙄𝙓 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏!" 😍#MUNMCI | #ManCity | #MCFC https://t.co/0nHDy7gWNX

Aguero opened his account in the famous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in 2011. Of his nine strikes against United, only one came in the FA Cup, which City lost 3-2.

#8 Burnley - 9 goals (10 games)

Burnley FC vs Manchester City - Premier League
Burnley FC vs Manchester City - Premier League

Aguero has also scored nine goals against Burnley, but in only ten games. In fact, barring two games, he has made contribution for City in every other clash against Burnley. That includes all five games across competitions at the Etihad.

⭐ Sergio Aguero has not failed to score against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium:Jan 2017 (PL) ⚽Oct 2017 (PL) ⚽Jan 2018 (FAC) ⚽⚽Oct 2018 (PL) ⚽Jan 2019 (FAC) ⚽📺 @ManCity v @BurnleyOfficial, live on @SkySportsPL & @Pick_TV from 7.30pm. Kick-off 8pm https://t.co/9sOVSdR41K

He has struck six times against the Clarets in the league. Aguero has also netted thrice in the FA Cup - two in 2017-18 and one the next year.

Unfortunately, Aguero missed both of City's league clashes with Burnley in his final season at the club due to injury.

