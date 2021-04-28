Serie A rival Juventus and Napoli set to make a swap deal - Reports 

Juventus and Napoli share an extremely fierce rivalry. Napoli have finished runners-up four times to Juventus' during the latter's recent domination of Serie A during which the Old Lady won nine straight Serie A titles.

Despite this, Juventus and Napoli are rumored to have put their differences aside to initiate a swap deal this summer. Due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, more teams are looking to make swap deals, loan deals and loan-to-buy options, in order to strengthen their squads.

According to Tele 7 Gold, the players involved in this swap deal are Napoli's Piotr Zielinski and Juventus centre back Merih Demiral.

Juventus set to offer cash plus Demiral to Napoli

The swap deal will see Napoli's tailsman Piotr Zielinski leave for their rivals Juventus, meaning this will not be a straight swap deal for the involved clubs. Juventus are set offer €22 million along with Merih Demiral to Napoli.

Demiral has failed to establish himself in the Juventus backline. Since arriving in Turin from Sassuolo in 2019, the Turkish international has only made 20 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady. Demiral is behind the likes of Chiellini, Bonucci and De Ligt in the pecking order.

On the other hand, Piotr Zielinski is one of Napoli's main men and plays in the number 10 role right behind the striker. The Polish attacking midfielder has contributed 8 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far.

Zielinski has been a vital member to Napoli.

27 in May 2021, this might be one of the last chances for Piotr Zielinski to secure a move to one of Europe's elite clubs. The Pole was rumored to be one of Jurgen Klopp's prime targets in 2016 but the move never materialized.

However, Napoli aren't the only side who are interested in availing the services of Merih Demiral. Premier League side Leicester City are also considering signing the Turkish defender after failing to get his signature last summer.

Juventus and Napoli both find themselves on 66 points with 5 games remaining this season, 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan. Napoli are just ahead of Juventus in 3rd place due to a slightly better goal difference.