Serie A title race wide open after Inter Milan-Napoli draw

The race for the Serie A title has gotten very interesting in the last three weeks. At the start of January, it seemed like a two-horse race between Napoli and Inter Milan.

However, AC Milan have played themselves into contention in recent weeks. The Rossoneri made a huge statement by beating the reigning champions last week – a win that quickly birthed a three-horse race.

On Sunday, two of the favourites, Napoli and Inter, faced off in what was a straight battle for the top spot. Despite serving up a thrilling clash, both teams ended up sharing the spoils.

Napoli took a seventh-minute lead after Lorenzo Insigne scored from the spot. However, Inter rallied to snatch a draw, thanks to Edin Dzeko’s early second-half strike proving enough to restore parity.

Title race blown wide open

The draw between the two teams has blown the Serie A title race wide open. Despite the draw, Inter remain a point above Napoli, having played a game less, but AC Milan have climbed to the summit following a win over Sampdoria.

Inter started the season on a bright note, but they’ve fallen off the pace in recent weeks, culminating in just one win in their last four league games. Napoli, though, were on song coming into this game, winning their last four outings.

New league leaders AC Milan are also on song, having lost just once in their last eight league games. However, they have played a game more than second-placed Inter.

Nevertheless, the title race is shaping up well, and the latest draw between Napoli and Inter has blown it wide open.

1st vs. 2nd. 🍿 Inter compared to Napoli in Serie A this season: ◉ Games: 23-24◉ xG: 49-40.9◉ Goals: 54-45◉ xGA: 23.9-18.5◉ Goals conceded: 19-16◉ Clean sheets: 10-13 ◉ Points: 53-521st vs. 2nd. 🍿

AC Milan usurp Inter Milan

AC Milan were clearly the biggest winners of the week, capitalising on the Inter-Napoli stalemate to climb to the league summit. Stefano Pioli’s side are now atop the standings for the first time since Matchweek 16. However, they could be knocked off their perch if Inter win their game in hand.

At the start of the season, very few people counted Milan among the favourites to win the title. Even fewer people considered Napoli, but the two clubs have given Inter a good run for their money.

Gone are the days when Juventus used to wrap up the Serie A title after Christmas. These days, the Bianconeri are fighting for a top-four place. Meanwhile, it’s Inter Milan, Napoli and AC Milan that are battling for the championship in an interesting three-horse title race.

