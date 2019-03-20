×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A transfer news: Real Madrid in pole position to sign Icardi for a bargain, £178 M star offered to Manchester United and more: March 20, 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
285   //    20 Mar 2019, 09:23 IST

Parma Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A
Parma Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Real Madrid in pole position to sign Inter forward

A report from Italy has revealed that Real Madrid are the only club to have entered the negotiations for Mauro Icardi. The Spanish outfit is increasingly confident to secure the service of the 26 years old following the complicated problems between Inter Milan and the player.


The report also states that Inter would allow their prized striker to leave for just €80 million. This price is significantly less than his €100 million release clause. Hence, the Los Blancos would scoop a considerable benefit from signing the Serie A superstar.

Icardi has scored more than 100 league goals for Inter and has been regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe. However, his form has dipped recently while he also has some off-field problems with Inter.

Raiola offers Insigne to Manchester United

Super agent Mino Raiola has offered Lorenzo Insigne to Manchester United, according to a report from Italy. The Italian star has been the main key for Carlo Ancelotti this season but, his relationship with Napoli has turned sour recently.


The 27-year-old has been the target of several European giants for some times now. Last year Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that the star has agreed £178 million verbal release clause. However, United could scoop Insigne for a much lower price given the problems that have surrounded the Italian.

Dzeko attracts interests from Premier League

Edin Dzeko's ties with AS Roma could be soon coming to an end, according to a report. The Italian giant has been reluctant to extend the Bosnian's contract beyond its current expiry date of next summer.

Advertisement

The 33 years old has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A since joined from Manchester City a few years ago. Premier League duo West Ham and Everton are said to be interested with the player while Inter Milan are also keen due to Icardi's recent problems.

AC Milan join the race for Zaniolo

AC Milan are said to be interested in the service of AS Roma's sensation Nicolo Zaniolo. The Argentinian starlet has attracted interests from several European giants including Real Madrid and Juventus.


The report also states that The Old Lady are ahead of everyone on the race but, Milan has carried out a survey for the 19 years old and could serve as a tough competitor for the Turin giant.





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Inter Milan Football Edin Dzeko Mauro Emanuel Icardi Real Madrid Transfer News AS Roma Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi left out of Opta's Serie A team of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in the Italian Serie A so far this season
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Inter Milan: Match Preview, Team News and Predictions | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot so far (December 2018)
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Manchester United prepare raid for 2 Juventus stars, PSG set colossal price for Juve target and more: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: Top goalscorers this season
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract instead of a trial
RELATED STORY
Man City and European giants ready to pay €100 mn for Italian superstar, Juve to sell Costa for €120 mn star and more Serie A News: 11 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
30 Mar UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
30 Mar JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us