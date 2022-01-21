Sevilla vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Galicians eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

RC Celta @RCCelta



Será una pieza para coleccionar ¡Solo te daré una pista! ¿Quieres que te diga quién es el protagonista del próximo #InsideRCCelta Será una pieza para coleccionar¡Solo te daré una pista! ¿Quieres que te diga quién es el protagonista del próximo #InsideRCCelta? 😬Será una pieza para coleccionar 🔝 ¡Solo te daré una pista! 👇😉 https://t.co/xtsSNso6Ci

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 15 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 13 victories against Sevilla and can potentially trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous game between the two Spanish sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sevilla. Rafa Mir scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-D

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Team News

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi are on international duty and will not be included in the squad. Suso, Jesus Navas, and Erik Lamela are injured and will be sidelined on Thursday.

Injured: Suso, Jesus Navas, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Karim Rekik, Thomas Delaney

Unavailable: Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haddadi

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Ruben Blanco is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in the squad. Nestor Araujo and Nolito have completed their recoveries and should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ruben Blanco

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Gonzalo Montiel; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Rafa Mir

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have shown improvement in recent weeks but will need to work hard to secure a European place this season. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sevilla have become a potent La Liga force under Julen Lopetegui and are bonafide dark horses this season. The hosts have been the better team so far and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi