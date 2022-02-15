Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-2022

Sevilla and Dinamo Zagreb go head to head at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

While the hosts head into the game unbeaten in their last four outings, the Croatian side are on an impressive 12-game winning streak.

Sevilla returned to winning ways in La Liga as they saw off Elche 2-0 on home turf last Friday.

Prior to that, Julen Lopetegui’s men were on a four-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing 2-1 at the hands of Real Betis in the Copa del Rey.

Having finished third in Group G of the Champions League, Sevilla now head to the Europa League where they are the most decorated side in history with six title wins.

Dinamo Zagreb, meanwhile, maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a 2-1 win over HNK Gorica in the Croatian League.

They have now won each of their last 12 games across all competitions, dating back to a 2-0 loss to Hajduk Split.

After picking 10 points from six games, Dinamo Zagreb finished second in Group H of the Europa League, three points off group winners West Ham United.

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Sevilla have been utterly dominant in their previous two encounters, claiming wins on both occasions.

Sevilla Form Guide: L-D-D-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Sevilla

The hosts will take to the pitch without Jesus Manuel Corona, Gonzalo Montiel, Suso, Erik Lamela and Jesus Navas, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Jesus Manuel Corona, Gonzalo Montiel, Suso, Erik Lamela and Jesus Navas

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuña; Joan Jordán, Ivan Rakitić, Alejandro Gómez; Lucas Ocampus, Youssef En-Nesyri, Anthony Martial

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dominik Livaković; Kévin Théophile-Catherine, Josip Šutalo, Bartol Franjić; Stefan Ristovski, Arijan Ademi; Josip Mišić, Petar Bočkaj; Luka Ivanušec, Mislav Oršić, Komnen Andrić

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb head into Thursday’s game as one of the most in-form sides in the competition and we expect them to cause Sevilla some trouble. However, we predict a share of the spoils in this one with both sides scoring one goal apiece.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Edited by Nived Zenith