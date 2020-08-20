Sevilla vs Inter Milan: 5 Key players to watch out for | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Record UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla FC are set to take on Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in the 2020 UEL final in Germany.

The two clubs have been in spectacular form this year, beating a host of impressive teams on their path to the final. Sevilla, in particular, dug out an inspiring 2-1 win over pre-tournament favourites Manchester United in the semi-finals.

6 – Sevilla have reached their sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League final, at least two more times than any other side in the history of the competition. Habitually. pic.twitter.com/dT62P7oXZh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2020

Inter, on the other hand, were relegated to the UEL after failing to qualify for the Champions League Round of 16 from the group stages. The Nerazzurri were pitted against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, who were the two teams to qualify from their group. They are in fine form, however, and recently put five past a hapless Shakhtar Donetsk in the other semi-final.

With the two heavyweights set to battle it out for European glory at the RheinEnergieSTADION on Friday, here, we take a look at the five players to keep an eye out for in the game.

#5 Sergio Reguilon | Sevilla FC

Sergio Reguilon provided the assist for Sevilla's equaliser in the semi-finals

Sevilla's all-action full-back Sergio Reguilon has been one of the standout defenders in the UEL as well as LaLiga Santander this year. The Spaniard, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has impressed profoundly with his displays and was on top of his game against United in the semi-finals as well, assisting Suso's equaliser.

Reguilon has all the attributes that modern full-backs need to thrive. The 23-year-old has been a staple for Julen Lopetegui, the man who preferred to use him over Marcelo at Real Madrid, and has worked very well along with Jesus Navas as Sevilla's wide threats.

Advertisement

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Sergio Reguilón 🆚 Ferland Mendy



Will Reguilón make Real Madrid regret the decision to send him out on loan when Sevilla host Los Blancos?



Full match preview -- https://t.co/k6akzR9RTn pic.twitter.com/rYAar8qBhU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 22, 2019

The Spaniard will undoubtedly have a crucial role to play for Sevilla in the final, given that he'll have to handle the threat of Inter's wing-back as well as the striker. Romelu Lukaku loves running the channels, which means Reguilon could lock horns with the Belgian. It could prove to be a great audition for the Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

#4 Lautaro Martinez | Inter Milan

Lautaro was on target with a brace in the semi-finals

Lautaro Martinez has had a superb season with Inter Milan alongside the tip of their attack. The Argentine, who is likely to leave at the end of the season amidst strong interest from FC Barcelona, has been pivotal to Inter's largely successful run on both the domestic and continental fronts.

It is in Europe, though, where Lautaro has been at his devastating best. Across ten games in the UCL and UEL this year, the Barcelona target has scored seven goals and set up a further one goal, leading Inter to the final. In fact, it was Lautaro who opened the scoring in Inter's semi-final, and ended the night with two out of their five goals on the night.

13 - Lautaro Martinez is the youngest player to have scored at least 13 goals in all competitions amongst the players of the top-5 European Leagues 2019/20. Brazen. pic.twitter.com/fCbm2t7Bp3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2019

He has shown a knack for delivering under pressure situations going by the fact that the 22-year-old has scored more opening goals for the Nerazzurri than anyone else. The man referred to as 'El Toro' is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Also read: Most expensive footballers in the world in each position