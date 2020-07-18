Sevilla vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Sevilla are set to host Valencia at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the next La Liga match on Monday.
Sevilla come into the match on the back of a disappointing result. Julen Lopetegui's men drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. They are now fourth in the La Liga table, two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid with a game to go.
Valencia, on the other hand, won 1-0 against Espanyol in their last La Liga game. A goal from veteran striker Kevin Gameiro sealed the deal for interim manager Voro's side. However, the result was dampened a bit due to the sending off of defender Jaume Costa late in the game.
Valencia occupy eighth place in the league table, amid rumours that owner Peter Lim has placed eight first-team stars, including captain Dani Parejo, on the transfer list.
Sevilla vs Valencia Head-to-Head
In 34 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sevilla have won 15 games, lost 13 and drawn six.
In the reverse fixture at Mestalla, Valencia drew 1-1 with Sevilla. Ruben Sobrino's goal for the home side negated a Lucas Ocampos strike.
Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W-D
Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-L-W
Sevilla vs Valencia Team News
Sevilla are set to be without influential midfielder Ever Banega, who is suspended for this game. Defender Sergio Escudero and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik are both doubtful for the game due to injuries.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Sergio Escudero, Tomas Vaclik
Suspended: Ever Banega
Valencia, on the other hand, will be without Mouctar Diakhaby and Jaume Costa, who are both suspended. They will also be without talismanic forward Rodrigo, while full-back Jose Gaya is a doubt.
Injured: Rodrigo
Doubtful: Jose Gaya
Suspended: Jaume Costa, Mouctar Diakhaby
Sevilla vs Valencia Predicted XI
Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Reguilon, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos
Valencia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Alessandro Florenzi, Carlos Soler, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres, Lee Kang-in, Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro
Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction
Sevilla have already secured Champions League football for next season. Lopetegui's side have performed well this season and would like to finish it on a high. Winger Lucas Ocampos has been in fine form and has been ever-present for his side this season, and much will be expected from him.
Valencia have recently made the news for their off-the-field controversies. They are yet to appoint a permanent head coach, with Voro currently the interim manager. The focus will be on Ferran Torres, the young winger who has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester City in recent days.
Prediction: Sevilla 2:0 Valencia
Published 18 Jul 2020, 16:38 IST