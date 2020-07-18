Sevilla vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Sevilla are set to host Valencia at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the next La Liga match on Monday.

Sevilla come into the match on the back of a disappointing result. Julen Lopetegui's men drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. They are now fourth in the La Liga table, two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid with a game to go.

Valencia, on the other hand, won 1-0 against Espanyol in their last La Liga game. A goal from veteran striker Kevin Gameiro sealed the deal for interim manager Voro's side. However, the result was dampened a bit due to the sending off of defender Jaume Costa late in the game.

Valencia occupy eighth place in the league table, amid rumours that owner Peter Lim has placed eight first-team stars, including captain Dani Parejo, on the transfer list.

Ruben Uria (Goal) | Peter LIM's blacklist a few hours before Leganes game; Valencia told Parejo, Kondogbia and coquelin agents that they will not be in the team and shall search for a new club. The three players agents were told few hours before Leganes match without any reason pic.twitter.com/H14jMr1PF0 — Valenciacf in English 🦇💯 (@ValenciacfAR_En) July 14, 2020

Sevilla vs Valencia Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sevilla have won 15 games, lost 13 and drawn six.

In the reverse fixture at Mestalla, Valencia drew 1-1 with Sevilla. Ruben Sobrino's goal for the home side negated a Lucas Ocampos strike.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-L-W

Also Read: 5 players Barcelona need to sign this transfer window

Sevilla vs Valencia Team News

Sevilla are set to be without influential midfielder Ever Banega, who is suspended for this game. Defender Sergio Escudero and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik are both doubtful for the game due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Escudero, Tomas Vaclik

Suspended: Ever Banega

Valencia, on the other hand, will be without Mouctar Diakhaby and Jaume Costa, who are both suspended. They will also be without talismanic forward Rodrigo, while full-back Jose Gaya is a doubt.

Injured: Rodrigo

Doubtful: Jose Gaya

Suspended: Jaume Costa, Mouctar Diakhaby

Sevilla vs Valencia Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Reguilon, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Valencia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Alessandro Florenzi, Carlos Soler, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres, Lee Kang-in, Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

Sevilla have already secured Champions League football for next season. Lopetegui's side have performed well this season and would like to finish it on a high. Winger Lucas Ocampos has been in fine form and has been ever-present for his side this season, and much will be expected from him.

Lucas Ocampos for Sevilla this season:



16 goals

5 assists

1 last-minute save



What a signing. pic.twitter.com/9M1cZbqsTQ — bet365 (@bet365) July 12, 2020

Valencia have recently made the news for their off-the-field controversies. They are yet to appoint a permanent head coach, with Voro currently the interim manager. The focus will be on Ferran Torres, the young winger who has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester City in recent days.

Prediction: Sevilla 2:0 Valencia

Also Read: Top 10 Premier League midfielders this season (2019/20)