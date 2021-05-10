Sevilla vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are set to play host to Valencia at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday for their latest La Liga game.

Sevilla come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid yesterday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Fernando and Croatia international Ivan Rakitic for Sevilla was cancelled out by goals from Spanish forward Marco Asensio and Belgium international Eden Hazard for Real Madrid.

Valencia, on the other hand, beat Sergio Gonzalez's Real Valladolid 3-0 yesterday at the Mestalla. A brace from Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez and a goal from Portuguese right-back Thierry Correia ensured victory for Voro's Valencia.

Sevilla vs Valencia Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold a slight advantage. They have won 16 games, lost 13 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, with Sevilla beating Valencia 3-0. A first-half brace from Dutch striker Luuk de Jong and a goal from experienced Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic sealed the deal for Sevilla.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-W-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-D

Sevilla vs Valencia Team News

Sevilla

Sevilla have no known injury issues and manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia

Similarly, Valencia interim manager Voro is expected to have all his players fit and available for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Valencia Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Valencia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Lee Kang-in, Denis Cheryshev, Maxi Gomez

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

Sevilla are currently 4th in La Liga, four points behind 2nd-placed Real Madrid with three games to go. Manager Julen Lopetegui has done a good job at the helm, and players like French centre-back Jules Kounde and Moroccan attacker Youssef En-Nesyri could leave the club for big money in the summer.

Valencia, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They recently sacked Javi Gracia, and have once again appointed Voro as their interim manager. It has been a disappointing season for the club, and they have a big summer ahead to rectify their past mistakes.

47,4% - Salvador González "Voro" has recorded more than a double league winning % for @valenciacf_en (47,4%, W18 D6 L14) than the % of Javi Gracia's winning in the competition this season (23,5%, W8 D12 L14). Wake-up#Valencia pic.twitter.com/eE1PeCHXvm — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 4, 2021

Sevilla are in good form and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Valencia

