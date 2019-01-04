Should Real Madrid sell Isco? Pros and Cons of transferring the Spanish Maestro

Isco has been an enigmatic presence during his lengthy stay at the Bernabeu, and despite having proved his quality time and time again for the Blancos, he remains on the outskirts of the playing XI.

He has enjoyed much success with his current employers, and despite having won numerous team accolades, he wasn't always a crucial member of the side throughout the year that helped in the conquest.

Isco has shown his brilliance in flashes. He has stretches of form where he makes you think he could be the heartbeat of any team he chooses to be, and once it fades you feel like he's merely a passenger.

Isco has been pivotal to Madrid at times and has been a passenger at others, never really establishing himself as a crucial player for the Blancos

With the presence of the statistical unicorn that was Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco's and his teammates' deficiencies were often covered up by the Portuguese legend's unbelievable goalscoring prowess. But with Ronaldo's sale to Juve earlier this year, he and his teammates were handed the responsibility of replacing CR7's goals by increasing their overall output.

Real Madrid had their worst ever start to a season under Julen Lopetegui, and even though much of it was down to really bad luck, the team did have the longest dry spell in front of goal in their incredibly long history.

Since the Spaniard's sacking after the El Clasico humiliation at Camp Nou, Santiago Solari has stepped in, and he doesn't seem to fancy the #22 a lot, given that he has only started him twice, both games of not grandiose significance.

Much has been said in the press about why Isco isn't playing by both the coach and his players, but the Spaniard has been fully fit according to him, but still fails to get any significant minutes with the team.

Due to his lack of minutes, media speculation has begun regarding Isco, with several sources stating the Spaniard had his heart set on a move away to re-ignite his career. Though his agent and the player himself have denied the rumours, there's a certain sense of doubt amongst the fans, who wonder what's the best course of action to take regarding a player who could be so much but is left to dwindle on the bench.

Here are the Pros and Cons of selling Isco

#1 PRO: Money in the coffers

Mbappe would be the dream signing for any Madrid supporter, and selling Isco could help fund a blockbuster move for the French sensation

Real Madrid has more than sufficient financial power and have been considerably quiet in the transfer market in the recent past. They actually made a profit on Cristiano Ronaldo's sale, despite letting go their best player after he spent nine seasons at the capital club.

The club has a lot of money to spend, and spend it they must, with several key members of the squad now at age 30 or older, and no obvious goalscorer in the side. Selling Isco would allow the club to focus on areas with more pressing needs such as the attack and backup defenders.

