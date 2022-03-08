"Soon news will appear about Messi's return" - Journalist claims PSG star could be linked with a sensational return to Barcelona if they fail to sign Haaland

Famous journalist Sique Rodriguez has remarked that PSG superstar Lionel Messi could be linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. Rodriguez believes the rumors could be even more prevalent if Barca fail to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Since joining PSG as a free agent, Lionel Messi has had a tough time replicating his Barcelona level. Although he has been quite brilliant as a playmaker, his goalscoring return has taken a tangible hit.

The former Barca skipper, who has 11 assists to his name in Ligue 1, has only scored twice in the French top-flight division. He has fared better in the Champions League, registering five goals in six appearances.

Earlier this year, there were reports suggesting that the Argentine was not happy at PSG and wanted to return to Camp Nou this summer. Sique Rodriguez has claimed the rumors could increase in the summer, especially if Barca cannot secure the services of Erling Haaland.

Speaking on Beteve (via Twitter), the Spanish journalist said:

“Soon, news will appear about Messi’s return in the summer, especially if Haaland does not come.”

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Haaland from Dortmund. But they are trailing Real Madrid and Manchester City at the moment. If they fail to get the Norwegian on their books, they could try to persuade their record goalscorer to return to Camp Nou. If their plan succeeds, they would be able to give Xavi’s squad a boost and also offer their record goalscorer a grand farewell.

All eyes on Lionel Messi in PSG’s Champions League tie against Barcelona’s arch-rivals

Having secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, PSG will travel to Madrid for the return leg on Tuesday. Their no. 30 fired a blank in the first leg and will need a more convincing display at the Santiago Bernabeu this week.

During his time with the Blaugrana, the Argentina international played Real Madrid 46 times. He scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists, proving himself to be an unstoppable force against Los Blancos.

With Kylian Mbappe doubtful for Wednesday’s tie, Paris need their seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to come through. A commendable performance in Madrid could also go a long way in putting Messi’s exit rumors to bed.

